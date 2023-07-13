Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hubbell by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Hubbell by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 73,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Hubbell by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB opened at $331.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.84 and its 200 day moving average is $261.34. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $181.30 and a 12-month high of $337.23.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.