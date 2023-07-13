AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

