Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $175.34 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,512,757.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 5,696 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,416,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,044 shares of company stock valued at $55,128,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

