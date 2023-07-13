Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $620.27

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 620.27 ($7.98) and traded as low as GBX 595.60 ($7.66). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 616.20 ($7.93), with a volume of 1,597,350 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.33) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.10) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 624.86 ($8.04).

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 620.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 602.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of £5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,464.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

