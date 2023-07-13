Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 3,186 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $137.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.