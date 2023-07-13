Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 810,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,702,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %
GOOGL stock opened at $118.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
