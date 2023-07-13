Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,064 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Bausch Health Companies worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:BHC opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.