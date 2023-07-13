Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

