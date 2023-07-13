Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB opened at $277.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average of $286.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $332.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.31.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

