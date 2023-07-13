BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.32 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

