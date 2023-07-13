Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after acquiring an additional 151,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,522 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

