BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $589.71

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 589.71 ($7.59) and traded as low as GBX 563.76 ($7.25). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.42), with a volume of 157,515 shares changing hands.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £582.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 589.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.48.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
