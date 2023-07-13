Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.74

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.74 ($1.64) and traded as low as GBX 117.40 ($1.51). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.54), with a volume of 581,443 shares.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £736.19 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.24.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.