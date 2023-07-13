BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.45.

A number of analysts have commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

