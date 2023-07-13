Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 124,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $119.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

