BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 240 at Morgan Stanley

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BT Group from GBX 275 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.60) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BT Group from GBX 150 ($1.93) to GBX 145 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on BT Group from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.