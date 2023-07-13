Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.47

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.47 and traded as high as C$9.65. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 350 shares.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.67.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 9.48%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

