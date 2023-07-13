Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.79

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and traded as low as $7.50. Capstone Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

Capstone Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.