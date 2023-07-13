Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

CETEF opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

