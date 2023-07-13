Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance
CETEF opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.15.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
