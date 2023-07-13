Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.42

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and traded as high as $12.55. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 14,562 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

