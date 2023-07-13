Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($1.93) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.74) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 110 ($1.42) in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

