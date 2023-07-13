Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.