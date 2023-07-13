CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CF. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $72.22 on Thursday. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.