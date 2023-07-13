Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Increased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.44.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $161.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.55 and a beta of 1.57. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.