Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,075.23 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,066.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,776.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

