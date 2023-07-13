Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.09.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

