CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $21.82 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $337.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

