Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $172.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,041. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

