Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
