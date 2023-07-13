Community Bank N.A. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Amazon.com stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

