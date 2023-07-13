Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 148,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Community Bank System by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,717,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.77. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 21.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

