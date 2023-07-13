Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

CAG opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

