Corundum Group Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

