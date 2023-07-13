Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,182,000. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,188,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,665,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 443,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $257.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.60 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.0168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

