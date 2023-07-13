Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,474 shares of company stock worth $11,452,897. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.08 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

