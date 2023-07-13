Davis Rea LTD. Has $16.53 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 10.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.93.

AMZN stock opened at $130.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

