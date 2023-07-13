DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 29,695 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $61.02 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

