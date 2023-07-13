DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 4,808 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $219,000. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.