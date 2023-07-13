DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in NVR by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVR by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

NVR Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NVR opened at $6,348.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,925.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5,492.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,392.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 408.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,309 shares in the company, valued at $47,858,842.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.