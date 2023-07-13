DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Life Storage worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,705.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Life Storage Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Shares of LSI opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 111.37%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

