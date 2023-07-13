DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,928 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 544.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after buying an additional 1,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,668,000 after buying an additional 261,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP opened at $182.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $164.77. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.