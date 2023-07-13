DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,135 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

