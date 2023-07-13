DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.72 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.52 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $787,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,780 shares of company stock worth $1,074,097. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

