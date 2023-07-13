DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.91 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Sanofi by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

