DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $108.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.30.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

