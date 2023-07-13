DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.40 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 51.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $240.70 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.