DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 190.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $811.05 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $815.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $778.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

