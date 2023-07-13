DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Ambarella worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ambarella by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $83.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $279,585.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,936,251.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $279,585.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,588 shares of company stock worth $2,592,691 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.