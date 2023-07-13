DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 795,365 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $171,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

