DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,456 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 183,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,092,000 after purchasing an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.19.

Insider Activity

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

